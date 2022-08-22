Maharashtra govt. to bear education cost of college students who lost parents to COVID-19

Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra’s Higher and Technical Education Minister. File | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil on Monday said the State government will bear the education expenses of college students who have lost both their parents to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State’s Higher and Technical Education Minister made the announcement on the floor of the State Assembly while responding to a question by Congress legislator Shirish Chaudhary.

“As many as 931 undergraduate and 228 postgraduate students of various government colleges have lost both their parents to the COVID-19 pandemic. The government will pay their fees of the entire course,” Mr. Patil said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister further said that the decision will cost the State exchequer more than ₹2 crore annually, and there will be no need for the State government to pass similar decision every year.