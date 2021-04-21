Maharashtra govt. tightens restrictions

Fresh curbs will come into effect from 8 p.m. on Thursday and will remain effective till 7 a.m. on May 1

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday tightened restrictions in the State in an attempt to curb the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

As per the new guidelines, government offices will function with 15% attendance, but emergency services dealing with management of the pandemic will be exempted from this rule. The new restrictions will come into effect from 8 p.m. on Thursday and will remain effective till 7 a.m. on May 1.

All other offices, allowed to operate as per the earlier rules, can function with 15% strength or five people, whichever is more, the notification said. Offices of essential services can operate at a strength that does not exceed 50% of the total capacity.

Weddings can take place only with 25 people in attendance in a single hall. The ceremony shall not exceed two hours and violation of the rule will attract a fine of ₹50,000 and the hall shall be closed till the end of the pandemic, the notification said.

Private passenger buses can ply only for emergency services and at 50% of the seating capacity, with no standing travellers. For inter-city or inter-district travel, bus operators must use thermal scanners and restrict stops to a maximum of two in a city. Bus operators will also have to stamp the hands of passengers after reaching their destination to indicate that they are supposed to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days.

All government personnel can use public transport such as railway, Metro and Monorail services. Passes and tickets will be issued based on the government identity card.

Medical personnel and those in need of medical treatment are also allowed to use public transport. Buses can ply with only 50% seating capacity. Rules with regard to home quarantine will also be applicable to users of public transport services.