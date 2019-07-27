Mumbai

Maharashtra govt. seeks airlift of stranded train passengers

About 700 passengers of the Mahalaxmi Express have been stuck on tracks since Friday night

In an unprecedented measure, the Maharashtra government on Saturday requested the defence officials to arrange airlift of passengers of a train stuck on tracks near Mumbai since Friday night.

About 700 passengers of the Mahalaxmi Express are stranded as the train is stuck near Badlapur in adjoining Thane district due to heavy rains, an official said.

Heavy rains have been lashing Mumbai and the adjoining areas, which has led to flooding in several parts. The downpour has led to traffic snarls and cancellation of several flights. It has also affected the movement of trains.

