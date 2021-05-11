Maharashtra govt puts off official transfers till June 30 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Mumbai

11 May 2021 12:46 IST

Transfers will be done only under exceptional circumstances, says State

Maharashtra government has decided to postpone all administrative transfers of officers till June 30 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the general practice, deadline for transfers is May 31.

A government resolution issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that transfers will be done only under exceptional circumstances.

As per the general practice, government officials who have completed three years of tenure at a particular posting are transferred in the months of April and May. Usually, 30% staff of the total strength of a particular department gets transferred. Rights to transfer employees in group C and D stand with local administration, while those of group A and B are with the minister of that particular department or the Chief Minister.

The process needs to be completed before May 31 and requires approval from the Chief Minister.

“Now in view of the pandemic, the CM has decided to halt all the transfers till June 30. No transfers will take place. The decision on whether the date will be extended or not will be taken after reviewing the situation in next month,” said an officer from the GAD.

The GR, however, has mentioned exceptions to the rule. Transfers are allowed in case the post is vacant due to retirement, posts in essential services or if an officer is facing complaints of serious nature.

In 2020 too, during the first wave of the pandemic, the State government had extended the deadline of transfers. According to officials, apart from transfers burdening the state treasury, a new person on the job requires time to get acquainted with new responsibilities and it is best to be avoided during the pandemic.