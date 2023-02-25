ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra govt. justifies changes in Dharavi redevelopment tender in a plea

February 25, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - MUMBAI

The matter will be heard on March 14

The Hindu Bureau

Aerial view of Dharavi. File. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

The Maharashtra government justified the tender conditions for the redevelopment of Asia’s largest slum, Dharavi, in Mumbai in a plea stating that they were changed to suit Adani Group’s requirement.

On November 29, 2022, the Adani Group had won the bid to redevelop Dharavi, one of the largest slum clusters in the world, with a bid of ₹5,069 crore.

The State Housing Department filed an affidavit in the court in a petition by Seclink Technologies Corporation, challenging the revised conditions of the tender to suit the Adani Group.

The affidavit stated, “The conditions prescribed in the tender for redevelopment were revised in view of the change in financial and material circumstances in the country from 2019 to 2022 and was done keeping in mind larger public interest. The conditions of the new tender were fixed in September 2022 after careful discussion with experts and based on rationale and reasonable grounds.”

“The conditions of the tender (under challenge) are based on the discussion amongst experts and taking into account the changed circumstances and is based on a rationale and reasonable basis. There is no question of excluding anyone’s participation in the fresh tender,” the affidavit mentioned.

“Several factors like the financial and economic state of affairs in January, 2019 and in 2022 are materially different. The present economic state of affairs is materially affected by the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war, uncertainty over Rupee-USD rate, interest rate volatility and overall high-risk perception of common investor. There is also a material change in the availability of upfront vacant land to begin the project immediately,” the affidavit pointed out.

The affidavit by the Housing Department claimed that Seclink had no vested right to get an award in the tender process.

“Any person who submits a bid can only legitimately expect that his bid is considered in a non-arbitrary and transparent manner. No person has a right to do business with the government as a matter of right. Seclink cannot force the tendering authority to invite tenders in a way that it would be able to participate,” the affidavit said.

The matter will be heard on March 14.

