Maharashtra govt can cut taxes, reduce fuel prices, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on March 1 said the MVA government in the State was misleading people on fuel price hikes as it can cut taxes and provide relief.
He said taxes imposed by the Centre on per litre of petrol come up to ₹70, which are paid to States in various way, while the amount charged by the State is ₹27.
“The State government can reduce the amount it charges and provide relief to the common man,” the former Chief Minister said.
Asked about Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole holding a cycle rally to protest against rising fuel prices, Mr. Fadnavis said the former may be “trying to seek credit of tax cuts on fuel as there is a buzz about possible slashing of taxes”.
He also said the BJP would raise its voice against the rampant electricity disconnection drive undertaken by the MVA government as it was causing distress to people, especially farmers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath