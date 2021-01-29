Mumbai

Maharashtra govt. approves resumption of suburban train services from February 1

Representational image.   | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Maharashtra Government on Friday approved resumption of suburban train services in Mumbai for the general public from February 1, an official said here.

A railway official said the State government's proposal has been conveyed to the competent authorities and a formal announcement is expected soon.

State Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar has asked the Chief General Managers of Western and Central Railway to allow local train commuters to travel as per the laid down schedule, the State government official said.

Local trains have been off bounds for the general public since March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. They resumed in June for the essential services workers.

