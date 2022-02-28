Maharashtra Governor’s claim on Chhatrapati Shivaji stirs State’s politics

Bhagat Singh Koshiyari had claimed that Brahmin saint Samarth Ramdas was a guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which has been disputed by the King’s followers and historians.

File photo of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Finance Minister Ajit Pawar and Minister of State for Finance Shambhuraj Desai (left) near Maharaja Chhatrapati Shivaji’s statue at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari's statement claiming saint Samarth Ramdas was a guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has created a row in the State with leaders across parties demanding his apology and retraction of the statement.

Udayanraje Bhosle, Rajya Sabha MP from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and direct descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji too asked the Governor to retract his statement for hurting the statement of followers of the king.

Amid strained relations between the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and opposition BJP, the controversial statement on a sensitive matter by Mr. Koshiyari, a former BJP leader and now the governor, is set to stir social and political circles in Maharashtra.

Addressing a function in Aurangabad on Sunday, Mr. Koshyari had said, "Who would give importance to Chandragupta without Chanakya? Who would give importance to Shivaji without Samartha? Shivaji or Chandragupta are not small... But our society has a very important role of a guru."

For years, Maharashtra has witnessed a number of controversies over the claim that Brahmin saint Samartha Ramdas was a guru of Shivaji. Claims have also been made that Dadoji Konddeo, another Brahmin in the court of king's father Shahaji Maharaj was a guru of Shivaji. Several historians and Maratha organisations have opposed these claims, bringing out contrary evidence. They claim that Shivaji's mother, Rajmata Jijau was his real guru and inspired him to create his own kingdom, the Swarajya.

Mr. Koshyari's statement was rebutted by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule who tweeted the verdict by Aurangabad bench of Bombay High court from July 16, 2018. "As per the verdict, historians and researchers have concluded that there is no evidence to show that Samartha Ramdas and Chhatrapati Shivaji ever met. There is no evidence that both shared a relationship of a teacher and a student," she said.

"Rashtramata Jijau was a guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji maharaj. Despite that the statement portraying Ramdas as his guru has hurt the sentiments of Maharashtra and followers of Chhatrapati. He just immediately retract the statement," tweeted BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosle.

Another NCP MLA Rohit Pawar too demanded apology from the Governor. "If the statement ia being made to push agenda with false history without understanding true version then it should be condemned and moreover sitting quiet over this a bigger act to be condemned," he said.

In 2004, controversy broke out over the now banned book by researcher James Laine named as Shivaji: Hindu king in Islamic India after it was found that the book had made objectionable comments on the private life of Shivaji. Sambhaji Brigade, the Maratha youth organisation had vandalised Bhandarkar Research Institute in Pune where Mr. Laine did his research and was allegedly fed with conspiracy theories about the family of the king.