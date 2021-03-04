Mumbai

Maharashtra Governor accepts Sanjay Rathod’s resignation

Sanjay Rathod  

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has accepted State Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod’s letter of resignation, which was sent to his office on Thursday afternoon.

Mr. Rathod stepped down on Sunday, a day ahead of the start of the budget session, after his name was linked to the death of a 23-year-old woman in Pune.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had been demanding the Shiv Sena leader’s resignation since the allegations surfaced nearly a month ago.

