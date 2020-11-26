Maharashtra government to provide ₹5,000 per month to sex workers

Additional ₹2,500 to be given to support the education of their school-going children

The Maharashtra government has decided to provide financial aid of ₹5,000 per month from October to sex workers with identity cards issued by the National AIDS Control Organization.

The State government said an additional ₹2,500 will be given to the school-going children of sex workers. A total of 30,901 women and 6,451 children will benefit from scheme worth ₹51.18 crore, which will cover all 32 districts in the State. The money will be disbursed through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

State Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur has directed the department to speed up the implementation of the scheme in accordance with the Supreme Court orders dated September 21 and October 28. District-level committees will be formed to distribute food items and cash to the beneficiaries.

“Maharashtra is the first State in the country to provide such help to sex workers. This humanitarian gesture is aimed at ensuring the Right to Livelihood,” Ms. Thakur said.