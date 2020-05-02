Maharashtra government to probe complaints of nurses’ harassment

The State government has ordered an inquiry into complaints of nurses’ harassment at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune.

The move comes after the Maharashtra State Nurses Association (MSNA) wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking an investigation into the death of the hospital’s assistant matron, Anita Sudhakar Pawar, last Friday. The MSNA has also sought the immediate transfer of chief matron Rajshree Korke, who was allegedly harassing the nurse.

Nurse suspended

The nurses’ association cited the harassment of another nurse, Arifa Riyaz Sheikh, in the first week of April. “The nurse sought personal protective equipment (PPE) and was promptly suspended under Section 188 of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897,” MSNA said in their letter to Mr. Thackeray.

Pawar, who was designated to the hospital’s COVID-19 ward, suffered a brain haemorrhage and died after surgery on April 21. MSNA said her death was the result of the intense mental trauma and harassment that Ms. Korke subjected her to.

Dr. Tatyasaheb Lahane, Director of Medical Education and Research (Maharashtra), said the dean of Sassoon hospital, Dr. Murlidhar Tambe, will conduct an inquiry into the complaints.

Pawar’s husband, Sudhakar, said his wife was “under immense stress and was being harassed.” Her junior, Ms. Rane, who superseded her as in-charge of the COVID-19 ward, was “constantly troubling” Pawar at the instance of the chief matron “and indulging in office politics”. Mr. Pawar said his wife should not have been posted in the COVID-19 ward as she was 51 years old. A government resolution says those above 50 years should not be posted in these wards, Mr. Pawar said.

“My wife worked from 7.30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and even 11 p.m. on several days. She would bring back her lunch each day as she could not find a sterile area to eat. Exiting the ward meant running the risk of being unable to find a fresh PPE while re-entering the ward,” he said.

On the night of April 19, after returning from work, Pawar had her dinner and experienced intense headache as well as bouts of vomiting. The following day, she was admitted to Sassoon Hospital, where an MRI scan revealed brain haemorrhage.

Mr. Pawar said in 2016, his wife was transferred to Dhule on a promotion but declined it as she wanted to be in Nanded for their children, who were pursuing nursing courses. She had filed a case before the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal against her first transfer, saying the Nanded medical facility she was posted at had three vacant posts. In 2018, she was promoted again and transferred to Pune.

Mr. Pawar hopes the government will compensate the family and provide a State job for at least one of his children.