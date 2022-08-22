Maharashtra Government to monitor cyber crime via private agencies

Increase in cyber crime and use of advanced technology makes it difficult for police machinery to keep up

The Maharashtra Government on Monday announced that it would constitute a cyber intelligence unit and hire private agencies to monitor techniques used by scamsters to cheat citizens.

Minister for Law and Judiciary Devendra Fadnavis told the Maharashtra Legislative Council that there had been an increase in cybercrimes lately, and added that they were considering outsourcing the entire technological process to curb cybercrime as criminals had been using advanced technology.

He also said that because technology kept changing every few years, it had become difficult for the police machinery to handle it. “So, we will outsource the technology as it will help us stay a step ahead of criminals,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

The State Home Minister also said the number of matrimonial cheating cases was on the rise. He said the government would ask the Inspector General of Police to suggest measures to curb fake information given on matrimonial websites.

Mr. Fadnavis went on to say most of the mobile and computer applications used in cheating were Chinese apps offering loans from call centres in Nepal, which made it difficult for the police to act due to constraints in jurisdiction. “The victims are cheated by asking for their bank details in the name of registration and margin money. Then exorbitant money is deducted from the accounts. Cyber police have averted some of such transfers worth ₹3.5 crore,” he said.

However, Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap questioned the possibility of misuse in outsourcing the services.