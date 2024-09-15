ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra government reschedules Id-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai

Published - September 15, 2024 03:10 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Id-e-Milad marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad usually falls on September 16. File photo of a view of the Minara Masjid at Mohd Ali Road in Mumbai | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

The Maharashtra government rescheduled the official Id-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai from September 16 to September 18 to avoid the clash between Anant Chaturdashi and Id-e-Milad processions. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra government issued a notification on Friday stating, “On Tuesday, September 17, is the Hindu festival of Anant Chaturdashi, to maintain peace and social harmony between the two communities, the Muslim Community has decided to organise a procession program on Wednesday, September 18. Therefore, the public holiday of Id-e-Milad is being declared on September 18 instead of September 16.” This has been declared for Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs and a few other districts.  

For the rest of the districts in the State, it will be the Collector’s discretion. She will have to decide on the basis of the procession programme organised by the Muslims in their districts.

Id-e-Milad marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad usually falls on September 16. Some Muslim community leaders and Muslim MLAs had also written to the government with this request. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Claiming that the political climate was becoming polarised, Congress leader Naseem Khan told The Hindu, “After discussing with prominent Muslim organisations, I wrote a letter to CM for change in holiday. Both festivals must be celebrated peacefully without conflicts, we do not want to give a single opportunity to polarise the festivals and destroy communal harmony.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US