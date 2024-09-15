GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra government reschedules Id-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai

Published - September 15, 2024 03:10 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Id-e-Milad marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad usually falls on September 16. File photo of a view of the Minara Masjid at Mohd Ali Road in Mumbai

Id-e-Milad marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad usually falls on September 16. File photo of a view of the Minara Masjid at Mohd Ali Road in Mumbai | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

The Maharashtra government rescheduled the official Id-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai from September 16 to September 18 to avoid the clash between Anant Chaturdashi and Id-e-Milad processions. 

Maharashtra government issued a notification on Friday stating, “On Tuesday, September 17, is the Hindu festival of Anant Chaturdashi, to maintain peace and social harmony between the two communities, the Muslim Community has decided to organise a procession program on Wednesday, September 18. Therefore, the public holiday of Id-e-Milad is being declared on September 18 instead of September 16.” This has been declared for Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs and a few other districts.  

For the rest of the districts in the State, it will be the Collector’s discretion. She will have to decide on the basis of the procession programme organised by the Muslims in their districts.

Id-e-Milad marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad usually falls on September 16. Some Muslim community leaders and Muslim MLAs had also written to the government with this request. 

Claiming that the political climate was becoming polarised, Congress leader Naseem Khan told The Hindu, “After discussing with prominent Muslim organisations, I wrote a letter to CM for change in holiday. Both festivals must be celebrated peacefully without conflicts, we do not want to give a single opportunity to polarise the festivals and destroy communal harmony.”

Published - September 15, 2024 03:10 am IST

Related Topics

mumbai / religion and belief / islam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.