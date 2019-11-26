Maharashtra government formation | Top developments on November 26, 2019

Devendra Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister hours after the Supreme Court ordered the floor test for the BJP leader to prove his majority and rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar did a u-turn and quit as his deputy. The month-long political saga will now see Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray being sworn-in as the BJP leader’s successor on November 28.

Here are the live updates:

Mumbai | 11.40 p.m.

Uddhav appointed as Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, after meeting the leaders of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), has invited Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to form the government. The swearing-in will take place on November 28 at Shivaji Park. The MVA will have to submit the list of MLAs supporting the new government to the Governor before December 3.

Mumbai | 10.15 pm

Uddhav swearing-in on November 28

A group of leaders of the Shiv Sena, the NCP, the Congress and allied parties call on the Governor and stake claim to form government under the leadership of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. The date of swearing-in has been fixed as November 28 at 5.30 pm. The ceremony will take place at Shivaji Park.

Mumbai | 8.30



Chhagan Bhujbal requests Sharad Pawar to bring Ajit Pawar back into NCP

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal says, “Ajit Pawar has been with the NCP since inception. I request NCP leaders to go and call Ajit Pawar back in party. Let the bygones be bygones.”

Mr. Bhujbal requests Sharad Pawar to take Mr. Ajit Pawar back into the party fold.

Mumbai | 8.10 pm

This will be the government of the common people: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray speaks: “I am being trusted by those who were my opponents for more than 20 years. But those with me did not trust me. This govt will be of extremely talented and experienced leaders. This is our government. Common people should also feel that this is our govt. I will be visiting Delhi to meet my big brother (Narendra Modi) after forming the government. I was pained to see Devendra Fadnavis' press conference. My Hindutva is not made up of lies. I believe in giving my word and following it till death I need your cooperation and help. I am accepting this responsibility. You all are with me. My government will not work on vengeance. But if someone tries to put roadblock then we can clear them with all the strength.”

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray after he was elected leader of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi alliance at Hotel Trident in Mumbai on November 26, 2019. Photo: Special Arrangement

Mumbai | 7.45 pm

Uddhav's name formally proposed for Maharashtra CM

NCP’s Jayant Patil proposes Uddhav Thackeray’s name to lead the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi. "Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray should be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra" says the resolution. Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat seconds the resolution.

Uddhav thackeray unanimously elected as the leader of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi. Swearing-in ceremony on December 1 at 5 pm at Shivaji Park.

Sharad Pawar says, “From here, three of our leaders will go to meet Governor to stake claim on forming government.”

“Balasaheb Thackeray would have been really happy today. Me, Balasaheb, George Fernandes were bitter enemies in politics but friends in personal life.”

NCP chief Sharad Pawar addresses a NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress alliance meeting at Hotel trident in Mumbai on November 26, 2019. | Photo Credit: Prashant Nakwe

Mumbai | 7.30 pm

Formation of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi proposed

Sena leader Eknath Shinde proposes a resolution to form the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi comprising the Sena, the NCP, the Congress, independents and other smaller parties. Farmer leader Raju Shetti and Samjwadi Party leader Abu Azmi second the resolution. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi will work on the principles of Indian Constitution’s preamble announces Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai.

Mumbai | 7.05 pm

Ajit Pawar’s rebellion part of plan, says Sanjay Raut

Sena’s Sanjay Raut says Ajit Pawar's rebellion “part of the plan”. When asked to explain he says: “You will need a hundred births to understand Sharad Pawar."

Mumbai | 6.25 pm

‘We love you, Ajit Dada’

As Ajit Pawar is expected to join the Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting at a BKC hotel soon, his supporters are seen outside with signs stating, "We love you, Ajit Dada". They expressed happiness over his return to the NCP combine.

Mumbai | 6.10 pm

Special Assembly session on November 27

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari calls for a special Assembly session at 8.00 a.m. on November 27. The Governor uses power vested to him under Article 174 (1) of the Indian Constitution to call for the special Assembly tomorrow.

BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar takes oath as Protem Speaker, at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai.

BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar takes oath as Protem Speaker at the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. Photo: Special Arrangement

Mumbai | 5.50 pm

A victory for people of Maharashtra, says NCP

After Devendra Fadnavis resignation, NCP leader Nawab Malik said "Devendra Fadnavis’s resignation is victory of people of Maharashtra."

Mr. Malik said "Maharashtra has deflated BJP leaders’ arrogance."

Mr. Malik added "Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray to be next CM."

Mr. Malik reiterated "Sena, NCP, Cong will continue their alliance for next 20-25 years."

He said "Sharad Pawar, ‘Chanakya’ of Maharashtra, defeated other Chanakyas."

Nawab Malik interacts with media after an NCP MLAs’ meeting, in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

New Delhi | 5.15 pm

Maharashtra Governor should invite Sena-NCP-Cong to form govt: Tewari

The Congress on Tuesday said Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari should shed his RSS-BJP cloak and invite its alliance with the Shiv Sena and the NCP to form the government in the state.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari also said the turn of events in Maharashtra has put the role of the President under scanner.

“We hope the governor will fulfil his duties and invite ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ of Sena-NCP-Congress to form a stable government in Maharashtra... The governor sheds his RSS-BJP cloak,” Mr. Tewari told a press conference.

Congress Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari. File | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

Mumbai | 4.45 p.m.

Uddhav set to be elected leader of Sena-NCP-Cong combine

In the changed political dynamics in Maharashtra after the resignation of Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine has decided to elect Uddhav Thackeray as its leader to stake claim for government formation, a senior Sena leader said on Tuesday.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar during the grand photo opportunity of 162 MLAs at Hotel Hyatt in Mumbai on November 25, 2019. | Photo Credit: Aadesh Choudhary

Shiv Sena is the second largest party in the state Assembly with 56 MLAs, after the BJP which won 105 seats, and entitled to be invited by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to stake claim for government formation after Mr. Fadnavis announced his resignation.

“Uddhav Thackeray will be elected the leader of the three parties to stake claim for government formation at the evening meeting scheduled to be held in a city hotel. The three parties - Sena, NCP and Congress - will then submit a joint statement to the governor to stake claim for government formation,” the Sena leader said.

Most of the issues among the Sena, the NCP and the Congress have been sorted out, a senior NCP leader said. — PTI

Mumbai | 3.45 pm

Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar resign

Mr. Fadnavis says Ajit Pawar has tendered his resignation. He says he will also submit his resignation to the Governor.

The BJP had maintained from day one that we will not break away MLAs. We believed that the entire NCP was coming with us, he says.

After Mr. Pawar's resignation we don't have the majority. We will not do any horse trading. It was our stand even earlier and we had formed the government only after whole of the NCP came to us in the form of letters submitted to us, he says.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

"I will resign after this and wish good luck to those who want to continue in government," Mr. Fadnavis says.

That government will be buried under its own complications. The agenda of the government will be only the lust for power. The BJP will sit in opposition to work for the people of the State, he adds.

Mumbai | 3.40 pm

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is addressing the media.

"The Assembly results had given a clear mandate to BJP with 105 seats. This mandate was ours since 70% seats fought we had won as compared to Sena which had won only 45% of the seats it contested," he says.

"Shiv Sena when realised the number game gives them a bargaining power, they went around talking to other parties even as no agreement was made on giving them the chief minister's post," he adds.

"The BJP waited for them many days but the Shiv Sena went around talking to other parties to shore up the numbers they did not have. They went to the Governor claiming the numbers. After that the President Rule was imposed but even then the talks were on between the three parties. But they could not arrive at a conclusion," he says.

The Common Minimum Programme was put together by the three parties just to keep the BJP out of power, he says.

"We started talking to Ajit Pawar who was willing to join after which we formed the government," Mr. Fadnavis says during a press meet in Mumbai.

Mumbai | 3.30 pm

Uddhav Thackeray will be CM for 5 years, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said Uddhav Thackeray will be the chief minister of Maharashtra for five years.

"Uddhav Thackeray will be the chief minister of Maharashtra for 5 years, supported by Congress and NCP. No rotational chief minister," he said.

New Delhi | 3.00 pm

Modi meets Shah, Nadda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Tuesday with BJP chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party’s working president J.P. Nadda after the Supreme Court ordered that a floor test be held in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday.

Though there was no official word on what transpired in the meeting, the leaders are believed to have deliberated on the Maharashtra situation.

The rival Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance has expressed confidence of having a majority in the 288-member assembly, insisting that the Devendra Fadnavis government lacks the requisite number. — PTI

New Delhi | 2.30 pm

'Senior-most MLA must be made Protem Speaker"

Congress spokesperson and eminent lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the senior-most MLA must be made the Protem Speaker.

“It has happened in nine cases. If you remember in Karnataka, first K.G. Bopaiah ji was made Speaker, but then he was changed as he was not senior-most. So automatically, it is a tradition that the senior-most (legislator) is made Protem Speaker. We go by conventions and traditions,” Mr. Singhvi said.'

Mr. Singhvi represented the NCP and Congress in the Supreme Court during the hearing.

Mumbai | 2.00 pm

Sena hits out at Maha Governor

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ wondered what would be Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s stand on the letter of support submitted by the Sena-NCP-Congress for staking claim to form government after the combine paraded “162 MLAs”.

“When we had given a clear indication that the Sena- NCP-Congress alliance has 162 MLAs, what was the basis on which Governor Koshyari invited Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for swearing-in as chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively, last week?” the Sena asked.

“We are aware of one Bhagat Singh, who went to the gallows for country’s freedom, but this another Bhagat Singh hanged democracy and freedom in the midnight with stamp (his signature),” the Marathi publication said.

The Sena also took a dig at NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who last week rebelled against his party and supported the BJP to form government in the State.

Mumbai | 1.20 pm

Ahead of floor test, Fadnavis to hold meeting with BJP MLAs

All newly elected BJP MLAs in the state have been asked to reach Mumbai to attend a meeting to be addressed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here on Tuesday evening.

Along with its own 105 MLAs, the BJP has the support of “14 other legislators” from various smaller parties and Independents, according to a BJP leader.

Mumbai | 12.30 pm

Congress MLAs meet, elect Thorat as CLP leader

The Congress MLAs took part in the Legislature Party meet at Marriott hotel in Mumbai. Balasaheb Thorat, the state unit president, was elected as the leader of Congress Legislature Party.

New Delhi | 12.10 pm

SC order, not a setback: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday said the floor test in Maharashtra assembly on Wednesday will establish the position of different parties in its entirety.

Its national spokesperson Nalin Kohli also rejected the contention that the Supreme Court order on the floor test on Wednesday is a “setback” to the BJP, asserting that “no judicial pronouncement on issues of the Constitution can be a setback to any political party“.

Judicial orders only strengthen the Constitution, he added.

“Is not an irony and political hypocrisy when on the one hand political parties speak about constitutional values and on the other hand express an intention to boycott parliament on the occasion of Constitutional Day,” he said, attacking the Congress and other BJP rivals for boycotting the joint sitting of Parliament which is being held to mark 70 years of the adoption of the Constitution.

Mumbai | 11.55 am

Pawar family pursues Ajit Pawar to return to NCP

The Pawar family has started attempts to pursue Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to return to NCP.

NCP leaders Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil held discussions with Mr. Ajit Pawar about the possibility of his return to the NCP.

Leaders say that the talks were positive but did not comment on whether Mr. Ajit Pawar will return.

Mumbai | 11.40 am

Ready to prove majority: BJP

“We respect the court order. We are ready to prove majority and we will show it,” Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil told reporters in Mumbai.

Mumbai | 11.20 am

The Maharashtra Congress said the Constitution is more powerful than “money and muscle power“.

“We welcome the decision of Hon’ble Supreme Court. Constitution is Supreme in a democracy which is more powerful than money & muscle power. #WeAre162,” the Congress’ Maharashtra unit tweeted.

Mumbai | 11.15 am

Welcoming the Supreme Court ruling, Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "Truth has prevailed. SC has accepted our demands. We are ready for floor test in 30 minutes also, we don't even need 30 hours."

"We thank the SC for this decision. The government formed secretly should step down. The chief minister should immediately resign. We (Sena, Congress, NCP) have 170 legislators. The CM has no moral right to continue to be in the position. We will now give a stable government. Balasaheb Thackeray's dream (of having a Shiv Sena CM) appears to be coming true," said Shiv Sena legislative party leader Eknath Shinde.

New Delhi | 11.00 am

The Constitution has been respected on Constitution Day: Prithviraj Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court calling for a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday.

“Sena, Cong, NCP are satisfied with the Supreme Court order of a floor test in the Maharashtra assembly... The Constitution has been respected on Constitution Day.

“We are confident that we have a majority in the Maharashtra Assembly. The reality of BJP’s claim will be exposed tomorrow,” he said.

New Delhi | 10.42 am

Supreme Court orders floor test to be conducted by 5 pm on November 27. It also says the proceedings has to be telecast live.

Protem Speaker has to be appointed immediately, the Bench rules.

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan flashes victory sign after the Supreme Court ordered floor test to be conducted on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Special Session has to be called on Nov 27. First the members will be administered oath and then the protem Speaker will conduct floor test.

The Bench categorically says "No secret ballot."

New Delhi | 10.37 am

A three-judge Bench comprising Justices Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna assemble. Verdict on Maharashtra issue to be read out shortly.

Mumbai | 10.30 am

According to us, the NCP legislative unit is still being led by Ajit Pawar and his whip will apply to the party, Senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar said on Tuesday.

His remarks came after Maharashtra Legislature Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat's statement.

Mr. Bhagwat had said earlier in the day, "Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat has received a letter from the NCP claiming that Jayant Patil is the Legislative Party Leader for NCP. However, the Speaker has yet not taken a decision on it. I repeat, no decision has not been taken."

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is yet to elect a Speaker. In the absence of the Speaker, the Secretariat or secretary cannot take a decision as is being claimed by reports, Mr. Bhagwat said.

SC order on November 26 on Maharashtra floor test issue

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would pass an order on Tuesday on the question of holding a floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. “We will give our order at 10.30 a.m. tomorrow [November 26],” said Justice N.V. Ramana, who led the Bench.

The Governor’s office and parties on either side of the State’s political divide agreed in the court that a floor test was “imperative” to determine majority but differed on when it should be held.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, through senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, told the Bench that a floor test in the next 24 hours was simply out of question and that the court could not dictate terms to the Governor.

Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress MLAs, party presidents take oath to remain united at Hotel Hyatt, in Mumbai on November 25, 2019. | Photo Credit: Aadesh Choudhary

Locked in a protracted power tussle with the BJP in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress decided to "parade" 162 MLAs in a Mumbai five-star hotel on November 25 evening in a show of united strength.

The move came hours after the leaders of the three parties submitted a letter to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari claiming that they have the requisite numbers to form government.

(With inputs from Agencies)