Maharashtra government formation live | SC order on floor test at 10:30 a.m.

Locked in a protracted power tussle with the BJP in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress decided to "parade" 162 MLAs in a Mumbai five-star hotel on November 25 evening in a show of united strength.

The move came hours after the leaders of the three parties submitted a letter to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari claiming that they have the requisite numbers to form government.

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would pass an order on Tuesday on the question of holding a floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Here are the live updates:

SC order on November 26 on Maharashtra floor test issue

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would pass an order on Tuesday on the question of holding a floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. “We will give our order at 10.30 a.m. tomorrow [November 26],” said Justice N.V. Ramana, who led the Bench.

The Governor’s office and parties on either side of the State’s political divide agreed in the court that a floor test was “imperative” to determine majority but differed on when it should be held.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, through senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, told the Bench that a floor test in the next 24 hours was simply out of question and that the court could not dictate terms to the Governor.