Maharashtra government extends lockdown till October 31

Restaurants, hotels and bars allowed to operate from October 5 at 50% capacity

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday extended the lockdown in the State till the midnight of October 31. The State, however, permitted hotels, food courts, restaurants and bars to restart operations from October 5 at a capacity not exceeding 50% or as prescribed by local authorities.

The new set of guidelines under the State government’s Mission Begin Again allows all industrial and manufacturing units producing non-essential items to operate in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

All trains originating and terminating within the State will be restarted with immediate effect subject to health protocols for COVID-19 laid down by the State and Central governments, according to the latest guidelines. The Railways is also set to increase the frequency of local trains in the MMR to meet the increased demand, but it will be subject to protocols.

The State government has also accepted the demand of dabbawalas. They will be allowed to travel by local trains in the MMR after procuring QR code passes from the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office. Local trains in Pune region will restart with protocols and procedures adopted in the MMR.

The government has clarified that schools, colleges and other educational and coaching institutions will remain closed till October 31. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (including in malls and market complexes), auditoriums, assembly halls will also continue to remain closed. Metro rail services too will not be restarted.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, religious, academic, cultural functions and other large congregations will remain prohibited, the guidelines said.

A separate standard operating procedure will be issued by the State Tourism Department for precautions to be taken while operating these establishments. There will be free movement of oxygen carrying vehicles within and out of the State without any restrictions of time.

