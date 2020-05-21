Maharashtra, Goa to test all air travellers

Hours after the Union Ministry for Civil Aviation (MoCA) announced that domestic flights would resume from May 25, Maharashtra and Goa said they would test every passenger arriving by air and place them in quarantine for 14 days. The MoCA will announce a detailed standard operating procedure on Thursday.

Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil said the State government has reservations about the resumption of domestic flights. Mr. Patil said precautions are important as Mumbai and Pune already have a huge tally of COVID-19 cases and “we cannot add to it”.

‘Need to take precautions’

He said, “We certainly have reservations, but if a certain decision is being taken by the Union government, we cannot overlook it. We have to implement that decision, taking all precautions to ensure this does not spread the disease further.”

Mr. Patil said the State government cannot stop people who want to come home and they should be allowed. “In any case, will have to open domestic flight services in a staggered manner. Strict protocol regarding health screening at the departure destination has to be followed. Compulsory 14 days’ quarantine for everyone who lands here will be must. Those who land here will have to go for institutional quarantine in large hotels for sure,” he said.

27 more flights to land

According to the Chief Minister Office, 1,972 people have landed at Mumbai airport on 13 flights from 10 countries under the Vande Bharat Abhiyan. Of them, 822 are residents of Mumbai, 1,025 reside in other parts of the State, and 125 belong to other States. Twenty-seven more flights from other countries are expected to land in Mumbai.

Those from Mumbai are being quarantined in hotels, while those from other districts or States are sent to their respective district headquarters from Mumbai suburban district collectorate. In case States refuse to accept passengers, they will be quarantined in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Goa Health Secretary Nila Mohanan said the State would follow the same protocols as those adopted for anyone entering the State — testing everyone using the Truenat swab test.

Goa awaiting SOP

She said, “Swab samples of all passengers will be collected at the airport itself and they will be quarantined till their reports are received. If they test positive, they will be treated at a dedicated COVID-19 hospital.” Ms. Mohanan said they are awaiting details of the standard operating procedure.

The Goa government said 3,847 people have arrived in the State since April 29, while 32,860 left for their hometowns. Eleven trains carried 13,448 migrants from Goa.