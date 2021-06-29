Maharashtra geared up to give 15 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses a day: Uddhav

Jumbo care centre set up at Malad

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said the State had set up the infrastructure to deliver 15 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day.

“Even if number of patients are decreasing, the new Delta Plus variant of coronavirus is spreading across the world and we should be prepared for the possible third wave. Everybody must follow all the health protocols. At the same time, vaccination is an important tool in a fight against the pandemic. Maharashtra has set up the infrastructure to deliver 15 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day,” Mr. Thackeray said.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) handed over a state-of-the-art jumbo COVID-19 centre it had constructed at Malad on the western suburbs to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Maharashtra has delivered a total of 3,11,59,523 doses to its citizens, which is the highest in the country. Out of these, 2,51,45,226 citizens have been given the first dose while 60,14,297 have been given two doses.

Mr. Thackeray said Maharashtra constructed the country’s first field COVID-19 care centre in record time. “We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure best medical services to the citizens,” he said.

The new jumbo COVID-19 care centre at Malad has 2,170 beds out of which 70% (1,536) are oxygen beds and 190 are ICU beds. Around 200 oxygen paediatric beds and 50 ICU paediatric beds have also been installed. In addition to Malad, three other centres are being built at Kanjur Marg, Sion and Worli race course, while the number of beds at Nesco, Richardson & Crudas at Byculla and NSCI will be increased.

The total number of beds in all jumbo COVID-19 centres now stands at 15,627 out of which 9,193 are oxygen beds while 1,572 are ICU beds. Total number of paediatric oxygen beds are 1,200 while ICU beds are 150. Total number of COVID-19 beds in hospitals and centres run by the BMC stands at around 20,000.