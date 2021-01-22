Mumbai

Maharashtra: Fire at biotech firm in Thane; no casualties

A fire broke out at a biotech company in Wagle Estate area of Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday afternoon, but no casualty has been reported, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted at Biosense Company at around 5 p.m. and two fire engines have been pressed into service to douse the flames, said Santosh Kadam, the chief of regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

No casualties have been reported so far, and the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that further details are awaited.

