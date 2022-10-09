Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis slams Rahul Gandhi for remark on Savarkar

A file photo of Devendra Fadnavis at his residence, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI

Lashing out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged comments on freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday came down heavily questioning the temerity of the former who often holds Savarkar in low esteem.

Mr. Gandhi, who is currently leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, alleged that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was assisting the British, and Savarkar was getting a stipend from the British. “In my understanding, RSS was helping the British, and Savarkar was getting a stipend from the British. BJP was nowhere to be found in the freedom struggle. It can’t hide such facts. Congress and its leaders fought for freedom,” he said.

Calling Savarkar a tall leader who had etched a permanent reverent place in the hearts and minds of the people of India, Mr. Fadnavis slammed Mr. Gandhi for his ‘irresponsible and immature talk’.

“I strongly condemn Rahul Gandhi’s comments on Veer Savarkar. Time and again he has been insulting the freedom fighter, who was an inspiration to thousands of youngsters during the freedom struggle. Does he [Mr. Gandhi] know anything about Indian history or even the history of the Congress party?” he questioned.

Mr. Fadnavis said that such statements reflect Mr. Gandhi’s knowledge of the Indian history. “Savarkar was among the very few freedom fighters who spent a long time in Kala Pani [at Port Blair, Andaman]. He was prisoned there for 11 years. Rahul Gandhi can’t talk like that,” he said.

He further queried and wondered whether his former colleague and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackery will condemn Mr. Gandhi’s statement. “Will you at least now come out and dare to condemn Rahul Gandhi’s terrible statement about Veer Savarkar? Even this statement will you send Shiv Sainiks and support Bharat Jodo or Bharat Todo Yatra’s leg in Maharashtra,” Mr. Fadnavis asked.

The Deputy Chief Minister stated that as Congress was not getting much response to the padayatra, they are making controversial comments to attract media attention.

Confirming that BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Deshmukh received a death threat letter allegedly from now-banned Popular Front of India members for the Centre's decision on banning the extremist group, Mr. Fadnavis, who also holds charge of the Home department, said they have taken appropriate measures in this regard.

"The letter cited that they will behead our MLA Vijay Deshmukh. Names of other leaders are also mentioned in it. Police have already launched a probe," he said.