Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis slams Rahul Gandhi for remark on Savarkar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis participate in the Vijayadashami function of RSS, in Nagpur on October 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Devendra Fadnavis said that such statements reflect Mr. Gandhi’s knowledge about Indian history.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was getting stipend from the British.

“Rahul Gandhi once again insulted Veer Savarkar, who was an inspiration to thousands of youngsters during the freedom struggle. Does he know anything about Indian history or even the history of the Congress party?,” he questioned.

Mr. Fadnavis said that such statements reflect Mr. Gandhi’s knowledge about Indian history. “Savarkar was among a very few freedom fighters who spent long time in Kala Pani. He was prisoned there for 11 years,” he said.

He further queried whether Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackery will condemn Mr. Gandhi’s statement.

“He will at least come out and dare to condemn Rahul Gandhi’s terrible statement about Veer Savarkar. Will you send Shiv Sainiks to Bharat Jodo or Bharat Todo Yatra,” Mr. Fadnavis asked.

He said no one could erase the image of Veer Savarkar from the hearts and minds of Indian.