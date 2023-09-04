ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Deputy CM apologises for use of force by police on protesters in Jalna

September 04, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Mumbai

Fadnavis, who also holds the home department, said no coercive method should have been used against peaceful protesters

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel stand guard during a protest demanding Maratha Reservation, in Jalna on Saturday. Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the protesters. | Photo Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on September 4 apologised for the police action on protesters demanding reservation for the Maratha community in Jalna district on September 1.

The police used lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse a violent mob at Antarwali Sarathi village in Ambad tehsil, around 75 km from Aurangabad. A Maratha activist, Manoj Jarange, is on hunger strike in the village since August 29 demanding reservation for the Maratha community. 

Mr. Fadnavis, who also holds the home department, said no coercive method should have been used against peaceful protesters. “As a Chief Minister and a Home Minister during 2014-19, I had handled 2,000 different protests but police never used coercive method to suppress protesters,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

He said the Jalna incident was very unfortunate and apologised to the protesters who got injured.

The apology comes a day after the Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) intensified its agitation by staging demonstrations across North Maharashtra, Western Maharashtra, and the Marathwada, Konkan and Vidarbha regions and demanded the resignation of Mr. Fadnavis.

The police said the situation was under control in Jalna. “The police have filed a case against more than 360 persons, of whom 16 have been identified, for their alleged involvement in violence,” an officer said.

Mr. Jarange on Monday said he would not call off his protest till the government issued a resolution declaring reservation for the Marathas. He also said that the government should withdraw charges lodged against the protesters under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and suspend the police personnel who resorted to lathi-charge.

