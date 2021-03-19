Maharashtra cuts office attendance by 50%

Like any other day: Ignoring COVID-19 norms, shoppers thronging Mumbai’s Crawford market on Friday.

BMC directs hospitals to ready ICUs, vaccinate more people

In the wake of rising cases of COVID-19, the Maharashtra government on Friday issued guidelines restricting attendance at private offices, except those in health and other essential services, at 50%. The measures will be effective till March 31.

As per the guidelines issued by the State government, no drama halls and auditoriums can be used for religious, social, political or cultural programmes. Any violation of rules will lead to closure of the said establishments. All drama theatres and auditoriums would operate at 50% capacity only.

The government, while restricting 50% attendance in private establishments has, however, exempted the manufacturing sector. The owners will have to ensure compliance with safety norms.

The State government has already issued guidelines for cinema halls, hotels and shopping malls asking them to run at 50% capacity only.

Meanwhile, a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stressed on the need to increase daily vaccinations to three lakh, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said it had set an aim of vaccinating one lakh citizens in the next 45 days.

Considering the rise in the number of patients, the civic body has asked all government and private hospitals to make preparations of beds as in July 2020. Directions have been issued to ensure availability of beds, oxygen, and ICU beds.

BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal urged private hospitals to ensure that at least 1,000 eligible citizens were vaccinated every day.

Mumbai is registering around 2,500 fresh cases every day.