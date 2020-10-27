Mumbai

Maharashtra cuts COVID-19 test charges

The Maharashtra government on Monday slashed the rate charged for the clinical testing for COVID-19 by ₹200, to bring it down to ₹980. This is the fourth cut announced by the State as the original cost of the test was ₹4,500.

“While ₹980 will be levied by pathological laboratories, for tests conducted through laboratories at COVID-19 centres, hospitals, and quarantine centres, where a large number of samples are collected daily, ₹1,400 would be charged. Similarly, for testing samples collected from residences of suspected patients, ₹1,800 has been fixed,” Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

The minister said that the repeated cost rationalisations were a direct consequence of keeping with the State government’s focus to ease the burden of the COVID-19 exposure upon the common man.

Maharashtra has been emphasising upon a test and trace strategy, along with precautions like donning face masks and hand sanitisers.

“The testing ratio has improved to 70,000 tests for a population density of 10,00,000 (one million) in Maharashtra. We sought this to be further improved. We are doing everything in power to put curbs on the COVID-19 infection,” Mr. Tope said.

He further said that district collectorate officials and civic commissioners had been instructed to ensure that the rates charged by the testing centres adhere strictly to the government-approved tariff structure.

Last week, the State announced curbs on prices of masks. As per the order, N-95 masks can be sold in the range of ₹19 to ₹49 while the prices of two- and three-layered masks are capped at ₹3-₹4. The government has also fixed the price of remedesivir at ₹2,360 at the centres approved by it.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2020 1:19:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/maharashtra-cuts-covid-19-test-charges/article32948480.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY