Maharashtra crosses one lakh COVID-19 infections

Maharashtra’s total COVID-19 case tally breached the grim milestone of one lakh on Friday to reach 1,01,141, with the State reporting its second-highest single-day surge of 3,493 new cases. As many as 127 deaths pushed the total fatalities to 3,717.

As per State Health Department figures, only 49,616 are active cases. As many as 1,718 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries till date to 47,796. State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said Maharashtra’s recovery rate stood at 47.3%. The State’s case fatality too had climbed to 3.7%.

Spike in Mumbai

With 1,366 new cases on Friday, Mumbai’s total case tally reached 55,451, of whom 27,915 cases were active.

In its second-highest increase so far, as many as 90 deaths were reported from Mumbai city, taking its total to 2,044 fatalities.

Eleven deaths were reported from Thane in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, taking the district’s total fatalities to 180.

Thane reported more than 270 cases taking the district’s total tally to 7,273. Navi Mumbai reported a similarly big spike of 162 new cases as its tally surged to 4,288.

As per State health officials, 12 deaths were reported from Pune district, taking the district’s tally to 459. However, Pune district authorities said the death toll had already risen to 465. Deaths were also reported from districts like Sangli, Aurangabad and Amravati.

“Of the total deaths reported on Friday, 50 had occurred in the last couple of days while the remaining fatalities are from the period between May 20 and June 9. About 70% of the deaths reported had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” said Dr. Awate.

11,281 in Pune

Pune district’s total tally, as per State figures, has reached 11,281 with the district reporting more than 450 new cases on Friday. Of these, 4,443 were active cases while 6,379 had been discharged thus far.

Solapur in Pune division reported more than 90 new cases as its tally rose to 1,620, of whom 846 are active cases. According to the Pune district administration, the district’s death toll has risen to 132. More than 150 new cases were reported from Aurangabad district, as its case tally surged to 2,457 of which 972 are active ones. With three new fatalities, the district’s death toll has risen to 125.

95 labs

“A total of 95 laboratories are currently functional for testing samples. Till date, of a total 6,24,977 laboratory samples, 1,01,141 (16.18%) have been tested positive with almost 15,000 samples across the State tested on Friday,” Dr. Awate said.

He said that presently, 5,79,569 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 28,200 were in institutional quarantine facilities.