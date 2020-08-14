Maharashtra COVID-19 toll surges with record 413 deaths

Pune

14 August 2020 00:26 IST

11,813 new cases push State’s total tally to 5,60,126

Maharashtra reported 11,813 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking its total case tally to 5,60,126. A record-high fatality surge of 413 has pushed the cumulative death toll to 19,063.

With 9,115 patients discharged, the total recoveries have risen to 3,90,958, State Health department officials said. The active cases have risen to 1,49,798, while the recovery rate is 69.8%. The State’s case fatality rate stands at 3.4%.

With 1,200 fresh cases, Mumbai’s total case tally has reached 1,27,556, of which only 19,314 are active. As many as 48 deaths have pushed the city’s death toll to 6,991. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane district reported 22 deaths and 423 fresh cases, taking its death toll to 1,245, while its total cases crossed 39,000.

Advertising

Advertising

The Kalyan-Dombivli reported 13 deaths to take its total toll to 567, while 345 new cases took its total tally to 26,391. Raigad reported nine deaths as its total toll rose to 333, while a surge of 317 cases took its total tally to 12,508.

As per the State Health Department figures, Pune district reported more than 2,300 new cases, taking its total case tally to 12,20,20. With a record fatality spike of 92, its death toll rose to 2,957. The Pune district administration, however, said the number of active cases was less than 27,000, with the district’s recovery rate rising above 75.41%.

Kolhapur and Satara districts — emerging as new virus hotspots in western Maharashtra — reported 36 and 20 deaths respectively.

Kolhapur’s death toll now stands at 312. The district also saw a record single-day spike of 837 cases, taking its tally to 12,013, of which 6,071 are active. Satara reported 323 fresh cases, as its total cases rose to 6,552, of which 2,213 are active. Its death toll has climbed to 206.

Nashik district in north Maharashtra, a major virus hotbed in this region, reported 15 deaths, taking its fatality toll to 631. The district witnessed 926 fresh cases as its total tally soared to 23,503, of which 7,829 are active. Jalgaon, another major virus hotspot, reported 15 deaths as well, as its total toll climbed to 654. With 498 new cases, the total case tally has risen to 16,278, of which 4,620 are active.

Ahmednagar reported more than 500 new cases to take the district’s total case tally to 11,561, of which 3,536 are active. With eight more deaths, the cumulative toll has reached 123.

“Till date, of a total of 29,76,090 laboratory samples, 5,60,126 (18.82%) have tested positive with nearly 68,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said

Dr. Awate said currently 10,25,660 people across the State are in home quarantine and 36,450 are in institutional quarantine facilities.