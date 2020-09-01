Maharashtra COVID-19 tally nears 8 lakh mark with 11,852 new cases

184 more fatalities push State’s death toll to 24,583; Mumbai reports 1,179 new cases, 32 more deaths

Maharashtra reported 11,852 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total case tally to 7,92,541, of which 1,94,056 cases are active. With 184 new deaths, the total death toll has reached 24,583.

The case surge was almost offset by a nearly matching number of recoveries, as 11,158 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the total recoveries till date to 5,73,559.

Less samples tested

After two consecutive surges of over 16,000 cases in a day, the relatively low surge today has to be viewed in the context of lower samples tested – only 54,000, as compared to the daily average of over 70,000.

Of the 184 deaths recorded, 143 are from the last 48 hours, while 32 deaths have occurred last week. The remaining nine deaths have occurred in the period prior to last week, said State Health Department authorities. “Of 41,38,929 laboratory samples tested thus far, 7,92,541 (19.14%) have returned positive. Over 54,000 samples were tested across the State in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate stands at 72.37%,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the case fatality rate had marginally reduced to 3.1%.

Pune reported over 2,000 cases, taking its total case tally to 1,75,105. The district, however, reported its lowest fatality surge in two months - just nine deaths, which took the death toll to 4,069. As per the district administration, the number of active cases in the district had risen to 34,800 while the recovery rate had reduced marginally to 76.99%.

Mumbaireported 1,179 cases, taking its total case tally to 1,45,805, of which 20,551 are active. With 32 deaths, the city’s death toll has risen to 7,658.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Thane reported 428 new cases, taking its total case tally past the 46,000-mark, while 19 new deaths saw its fatality count rise to 1,483.

Navi Mumbai reported nine deaths and 304 fresh cases to take its death toll to 641 and its total case tally to 28,778.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported a huge surge of 801 new cases and 15 deaths. The district’s total case tally has now reached 28,042 of which 11,701 are active while the total death toll has climbed to 730.

The upsurge of fresh cases continued unabated in the three ‘sugar belt’ districts in western Maharashtra. Kolhapur reported 516 new cases, taking its total tally to 22,479 of which 6,782 are active while 19 new deaths saw the district’s death toll rise to 646.

Neighbouring Sangli reported an even higher surge of 747 cases, which the district’s total case tally to 13,272 of which 5,268 are active. Six fatalities saw the district’s death toll climb to 427. Satara district reported 422 cases to take its total case tally to 13,963 of which 5,297 are active. Seven deaths today took its cumulative death toll to 340.

Nashik, a major virus hotbed in north Maharashtra, reported a massive spike of 895 fresh cases as its total tally reached 39,835, of which 11,614 are active. With three new deaths, the district’s total death toll has risen to 867.

The adjoining district of Jalgaon, too, saw a big spike of 606 fresh cases and 11 new deaths. The district’s total case tally has risen to 27,434 of which 7,382 are active, while the death toll has now climbed to 828.

Nanded district in Marathwada reported 274 new cases and eight deaths. Its total case tally has risen to 7,167 of which 3,581 are active while the death toll stands at 225.

Dr. Awate said currently 13,55,330 persons across Maharashtra were in home quarantine, while a total of 35,722 were in institutional quarantine facilities.