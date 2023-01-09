HamberMenu
Maharashtra court adjourns hearing to February 4 in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi

In 2014, a RSS activist had filed the case against Mr. Gandhi after watching his speech, where the Congress leader alleged that the RSS was behind the killing of Mahatma Gandhi.

January 09, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 11:51 am IST - Thane

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a padayatri during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Karnal on January 8, 2023.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a padayatri during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Karnal on January 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

A court in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi town has adjourned the hearing in a defamation case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to February 4.

The matter came up for hearing on Saturday before Judicial Magistrate First Class L.C. Wadikar.

After hearing the counsels of Mr. Gandhi and complainant Rajesh Kunte, who is a local activist of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the magistrate put up the case for hearing on February 4.

In 2014, Mr. Kunte had filed the case against Mr. Gandhi after watching his speech in Thane's Bhiwandi township, where the Congress leader alleged that the RSS was behind the killing of Mahatma Gandhi.

Mr. Gandhi's advocate Narayan Iyer told PTI on Monday that the Congress leader's application for exemption from personal appearance on Saturday was allowed by the court.

He also said that the matter of permanent exemption from appearance for the hearings sought by Mr. Gandhi will be argued on February 4.

In 2018, the court framed charges against Mr. Gandhi in the case, but he had pleaded not guilty.

Related Topics

politics / judiciary (system of justice)

