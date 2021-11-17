Maharashtra Congress wants taxes on fuel reduced

Give relief to the common people from price rise and inflation, says MVA alliance partner

The Congress party, which is part of the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, on Wednesday said that taxes on fuel should be reduced by the State government to give relief to the common people from price rise and inflation, on the lines of the Rajasthan and Punjab governments.

“The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) is demanding that the State government should give relief to the public as the Central government has done by slashing excise duty. But in reality, the Central relief is only on paper and has not been extended to the public. The Congress governments in Punjab and Rajasthan have reduced the taxes on the same. Similar relief should be extended to people of Maharashtra,” said State Congress president Nana Patole.

The Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Ajit Pawar handles the Finance portfolio in the State. Several States in the country have reduced taxes, following the Central government’s announcement on reducing excise duty on petrol and diesel. Mr. Pawar is yet to announce a decision on the matter. Two weeks ago, he had said that the State was yet to receive GST (Goods and Services Tax) dues from the Centre, which runs to ₹30,000 crore.

The State unit of the BJP has been demanding reduction in State taxes, saying that it would “give relief to the common people”.

Mr. Patole slammed the Central government, claiming that reducing excise duty, it had only reduced the share of State’s revenue. “It has usurped ₹30,000 crore of the State’s share from March 2021 to October 2021,” he said.

He said that the Centre levies a Central excise duty of ₹27.90 on petrol and ₹21.80 on diesel. According to the rules, the State government was supposed to get ₹11.16 on petrol and ₹8.72 on diesel. “In 2020-21, the State government was given only 56 paise instead of ₹13.16 per litre on petrol and only 72 paise instead of ₹12.72 on diesel,” Mr. Patole alleged.

According to Mr. Patole, the Central government imposed a road development cess of ₹18 and an agricultural cess of ₹4. “The State does not get its share from the cess collected. As a result, the reduction in excise duty has reduced the share received by the States and by levying cess, the Central government is looting the common public as well as the States. Despite the low price of crude oil in the international market, the Modi government continues to rob the people by selling petrol at the inflated rates of ₹110 per litre and diesel at ₹100 per litre,” he said.