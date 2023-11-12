ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Congress urges Shinde govt. to set up committee to fight deepfakes

November 12, 2023 03:37 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - MUMBAI

Party’s State unit chief Sachin Sawant expresses concern over potential impact of the technology on public figures, citing the need to safeguard individuals from such attacks that could have severe consequences.

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Sachin Sawant. | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

Days after a deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna was found circulating on social media, the Maharashtra Congress has urged the Eknath Shinde-led government to establish a committee tasked with formulating a legal and regulatory framework to address deepfakes generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The party’s state unit general secretary, Sachin Sawant, said there is immediate necessity for a dedicated mechanism to detect and expose deepfakes.

Ms. Mandanna’s deepfake video prompted criticism from various politicians and celebrities.

Mr. Sawant expressed concern over the potential impact on public figures, citing the need to safeguard individuals from such attacks that could have severe consequences.

He said the risk of deepfake-induced chaos in politics and the broader threat to law and order due to the proliferation of rumours and fake news.

Mr. Sawant urged Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s intervention to implement preventive measures.

