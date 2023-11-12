HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra Congress urges Shinde govt. to set up committee to fight deepfakes

Party’s State unit chief Sachin Sawant expresses concern over potential impact of the technology on public figures, citing the need to safeguard individuals from such attacks that could have severe consequences.

November 12, 2023 03:37 am | Updated 03:37 am IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Sachin Sawant.

Congress leader Sachin Sawant. | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

Days after a deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna was found circulating on social media, the Maharashtra Congress has urged the Eknath Shinde-led government to establish a committee tasked with formulating a legal and regulatory framework to address deepfakes generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The party’s state unit general secretary, Sachin Sawant, said there is immediate necessity for a dedicated mechanism to detect and expose deepfakes.

Ms. Mandanna’s deepfake video prompted criticism from various politicians and celebrities.

Mr. Sawant expressed concern over the potential impact on public figures, citing the need to safeguard individuals from such attacks that could have severe consequences.

He said the risk of deepfake-induced chaos in politics and the broader threat to law and order due to the proliferation of rumours and fake news.

Mr. Sawant urged Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s intervention to implement preventive measures.

Related Topics

Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.