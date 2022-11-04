Maharashtra Congress pins hope on Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to revive party’s prospects

Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat. File. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Maharashtra State Congress eagerly awaits entry of the Bharat Jodo Yatra spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi on November 7.

The State leadership believes that it will infuse new life into the party as it has been relegated to the sidelines so far as Maharashtra politics was concerned, especially after the change of guard at Mantralaya. Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde toppled the tripartite — Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena — Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray and became Chief Minster on June 30.

The grand-old Congress party, which has strong grassroots support in the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions of the State, plans to ride on the wave of discontent over the issues like farmers’ suicide, Shinde-Fadnavis government’s failure to support farmers who suffered losses due to heavy rains, unemployment, leaders being targetted by Central agencies like CBI and ED, and a string of large scale industries moving to neighbouring Gujarat, apart from other hot-button issues.

Speaking to The Hindu, Congress Legislature Party leader and former Minister Balasaheb Thorat sounded optimistic while saying the 14-day Bharat Jodo Yatra in the State will be a great success as the youth, women, farmers and unemployed are rallying behind the ideology of Mr.Gandhi.

Mammoth effort

He said that during the yatra, the Wayand MP will walk for 381 km covering 15 Assembly constituencies from Nanded district’s Deglur in Marathwada to Jalgoan-Jamod in Buldhana district of Vidarbha region via Hingoli, Washim and Akola.

Mr. Gandhi will cover 106 km in five days in Nanded district, a bastion of former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, followed by 91 km in Hingoli district, 54 km in Washim district, 59 km in Akola district, and 71 km in Buldhana district covering 15 Assembly segments.

Mr. Throat said that they have planned a grand welcome for Mr. Gandhi and local leaders and party supporters have taken it as a self-ordained obligation to lend support to the yatra through their participation.

“Organising the entire yatra is a mammoth task but local leaders have taken up responsibilities voluntarily, considering it as a Dharmik Karya,” he said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar will join the yatra on October 8, he shared. However, Mr. Thackeray is yet to confirm his schedule; the Sena leader is likely to join Mr. Gandhi in Akola district.

Mr. Gandhi will address two public rallies in Nanded and Shegaon on November 10 and 18, respectively, apart from everyday corner meetings with locals. “At least 300 Congress leaders will be seated with Mr. Gandhi on the stage during the Shegaon rally. It will be huge,” he said.

“We are expecting lakhs of people during both the rallies,” the former Minister and eight-time MLA from Sangamner said, adding that people of Maharashtra, especially farmers, women and unemployed youth, are eagerly waiting for Mr. Gandhi’s yatra.