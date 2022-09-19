Maharashtra Congress passes resolutions to appoint Rahul Gandhi as party chief

It also authorises Sonia Gandhi to appoint office-bearers

After Gujarat, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Monday demanded the appointment of Rahul Gandhi as the national president of the party.

A delegation of 533 MPCC leaders, including former Chief Ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan, held a meeting at the YB Chavan centre in South Mumbai here and passed a unanimous resolution.

Further, the MPCC has also passed a resolution authorising the interim president Sonia Gandhi to appoint delegates of the Working Committee, AICC, and State unit chiefs, apart from other office-bearers.

“We requested Mr. Gandhi to up the leadership responsibilities at the national level and authorised Ms. Gandhi to nominate or appoint for various posts within the party. The two important resolutions were passed unanimously,” Mr. Ashok Chavan told The Hindu.

While Mr. Chavan moved the resolution for the appointment of Mr. Gandhi as president, which was seconded by senior leaders including Chandrakant Handore and Naseem Khan, the MPCC chief Nana Patole moved the second resolution authorising Ms. Gandhi to appoint candidates for various posts.

The second resolution was seconded by Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat and was unanimously passed.