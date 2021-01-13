Maharashtra Congress bolsters social media cell

State committee expanded to 428 members

The Maharashtra unit of the Congress on Wednesday strengthened its social media cell by expanding its State committee.

The 428-member new committee comprises 48 district presidents, 252 Assembly presidents, 118 State executive committee members, and 10 State core committee members. The move is in continuation of the party’s efforts to revamp the organisational structure in the State and boost efforts to counter the agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Abhijit Sapkal, president of the party’s State social media department, said, “The social media team has been working to reach out to citizens and apprise them of the party’s stand on issues. This mega committee will be more effective in fulfilling this task.” He said the members were inducted based on their active social media presence, organisational skills, and responsible use of technology.

Ashish Dua, All India Congress Committee secretary, said the mega committee was formed to ensure the “confluence of old and new members and their ideas”. Mr. Dua said the Congress believes the induction of more people in committees will not only expand its reach but also acknowledge the tireless efforts of party workers.

As part of the revamp, Sandhya Sawalakhe from Yavatmal district was appointed the State Women Congress Committee president in place of Charulata Tokas. Ms. Sawalakhe, an OBC face from Vidarbha, has been Zilla Parishad president and secretary at the All India Committee of the party’s women’s wing.

Meanwhile, the Central leadership has completed its process of seeking feedback from State leaders on who should be appointed the new chief of the party’s State unit.