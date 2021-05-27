Maharashtra Congress accuses BJP of betraying Maratha community on quota

Mumbai

27 May 2021 16:57 IST

He lashed out at the BJP on its plan to hold a protest on June 5.

The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday accused the BJP of betraying the Maratha community, and claimed that the BJP-RSS connection of an organisation that opposed the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) quota has come out in the open now.

The BJP, however, said it supports the quota for the community and would continue to do so in future. It alleged that the Congress was spreading rumours on the issue.

Also Read Maratha quota | Uddhav Thackeray writes to President Advertising Advertising

Addressing a press conference, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant claimed that the BJP-RSS connection of the office-bearers of 'Save Merit Save Nation' organisation, which opposed the Maratha quota in the Supreme Court, is now out in the open.

"Isn't this betrayal of the Maratha community when the BJP helps the organisations that opposes the quota. This can't be a mere coincidence. Did the BJP prevent the party office- bearers from being associated with this organisation? We seek a clarification from the BJP," Mr. Sawant said.

He lashed out at the BJP on its plan to hold a protest on June 5 over the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's handling of the Maratha quota.

"If the COVID-19 numbers go up, superspreader BJP will be responsible for it. The MVA did not make any changes in the legal team or the draft of the act passed by the legislature during the BJP rule. How is the MVA responsible?" he asked.

Mr. Sawant accused the BJP of indulging in political opportunism.

Meanwhile, reacting to Sawant's allegations, BJP spokesman Keshav Upadhye said the Congress was spreading rumours since it was scared of the agitation.

Also Read Explained | The Supreme Court ruling on identifying backward classes

"In fact,some Congress and NCP leaders supported the anti-quota petitions in the court. The BJP was in support of reservation and will continue to remain so," he said.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had struck down the Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas in admissions and government jobs, terming it as "unconstitutional", and held that there were no exceptional circumstances to breach the 50 % reservation cap set by the 1992 Mandal verdict.

The Maharashtra State Reservation (of seats for admission in educational institutions in the State and for appointments in the public services and posts under the State) for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act 2018 was enacted to grant reservation to people of the Maratha community in the state in jobs and admissions.