Maharashtra Cong. chief triggers fresh controversy

Nana Patole

Mumbai

13 July 2021 04:40 IST

Nana Patole’s comment that CM, Deputy CM are tracking his movements creates flutter

A video of Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole’s speech at an indoor party programme where he had said that the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister were keeping a track of his movements created a flutter yet again in the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Addressing the party workers at a programme in Lonavala on Sunday, Mr. Patole said both other parties — the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — had become restless since the Congress had talked about going solo in the polls. “Information of my whereabouts and what I says is being provided to them [the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister] on a daily basis,” he said.

‘Statement misconstrued’

However, speaking to reporters on Monday, Mr. Patole said he merely informed the prevalent security procedure which every government followed and his statements were misconstrued. “The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister receive intelligence reports on speeches, programmes and tours of every leader in the State. I never said that I am under surveillance,” he said.

Mr. Patole reiterated his allegation that his phone was under surveillance in 2017 when the BJP was in power in the State.

“My party’s fight is against the BJP and not the Sena or the NCP. All our leaders, including Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray have said that this government will last for five years. As a Congress leader it is our responsibility to ensure this government stays for five years,” he said, adding that as a Congress leader it was his responsibility to ensure the growth of his party.

Few weeks ago, Mr. Patole triggered a controversy after he talked about going solo in future polls and was later snubbed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. On Sunday, NCP president Sharad Pawar said he would not comment on ‘small leaders.’