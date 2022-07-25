Maharashtra CM Shinde to visit offices of rebel MLAs in Aurangabad on July 31
A rebellion led by Shiv Sena veteran Eknath Shinde and 39 MLAs led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government last month
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will come to Aurangabad for a day-long tour on July 31, during which he will visit the offices of rebel MLAs who extended their support to him, a local leader said on Monday.
Rajendra Janjal, the district president of the Shinde group, claimed that the chief minister will visit Vaijapur, which is the constituency of Ramesh Bornare, who joined the rebel camp.
Mr. Shinde will also visit the offices of MLAs Sanjay Shirsat, Pradip Jaiswal and other legislators and attend some functions in the district, Mr. Janjal said.
