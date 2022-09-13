Maharashtra CM Shinde stops convoy to help accident victims

A luxury car caught fire in the Vile Parle area on the express highway, and no injuries were reported

Abhinay Deshpande Mumbai
September 13, 2022 14:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stopped his convoy to help the road accident victims on Mumbai’s Western Express Highway. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stopped his convoy to help the road accident victims on Mumbai’s Western Express Highway in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to officials, a luxury car caught fire in the Vile Parle area on the express highway, a major north-south arterial road in Mumbai, and Mr. Shinde’s convoy which was passing by stopped to help the car occupant. No injuries were reported. Fire Department received an emergency call about the blaze at 12:25 a.m. Immediately, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused within no time.

Mr. Shinde’s convoy was passing through the opposite road and stopped to help the car passenger. A video of the incident in which Chief Minister Shinde was seen speaking to the car driver went viral on social media.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister was asking about the whereabouts of the driver, who identified himself as Vikrant Shinde, a resident of Worli. Further, he asked the driver and the occupant not to go near the blaze-hit car, saying life was important and assured help before leaving.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Maharashtra
Mumbai

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app