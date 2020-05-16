Maharashtra CM ropes in ministers to contain virus

Mumbai

16 May 2020 01:06 IST

Political class to help with relief work to ease burden on civic administration

With the novel coronavirus continuing to spread rapidly in Mumbai and the civic administration’s capacity being stretched, the Chief Minister has decided to task ministers with the responsibility of containing the virus in hotspots in the city.

According to sources in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Central team that visited the State to take stock of the COVID-19 situation had suggested to the government to involve the political class in relief work to ease the burden on the civic administration and instil confidence in people.

Assigned specific zones

A Cabinet minister said, “It is clear that depending solely on the civic administration is not working. The number of cases is growing and it is important that political leaders take the lead in convincing people to take precautions against the virus.”

Advertising

Advertising

Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik has been entrusted with the responsibility of limiting the spread of the virus in Govandi, Mankhurd and Shivaji Nagar, which are turning out to be hotspots. He said, “We have to oust this disease from Mumbai and we will do that.” Mr. Malik said 14,857 people from 25,92 homes in the areas assigned to him were screened for COVID-19 symptoms on Friday.

“Mass screening might lead to a rise in the number of cases, but once detected, the cases will be brought under control through medical treatment,” he said.

Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad is spearheading operations in Dharavi and Sion, Fisheries Minister and Guardian Minister of Mumbai (City) Aslam Sheikh is looking after Byculla, and Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray is taking care of the koliwadas or fishing communities.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said eight senior IAS officers are also being given the task of curbing the spread of COVID-19 in specific zones in Mumbai. “Apart from them, ministers have been assigned tasks. NGOs and social organisations will also be asked to be a part of the process,” he said.

Preparing for spike

In a meeting of MVA allies on Thursday, the ministers discussed the need to tighten restrictions in Mumbai as the Central team had estimated a spike in cases by the end of May. State government sources said large quarantine facilities will have to be readied to accommodate asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms.

To express solidarity with the civic administration’s fight against COVID-19, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar visited the quarantine centre at MMRDA grounds in BKC and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited a similar facility at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Goregaon