Maharashtra CM post live updates: President's rule revoked in the State

The month-long political impasse ended dramatically with Devendra Fadnavis returning as the Chief Minister, backed by the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as the Deputy Chief Minister at Raj Bhavan.

How long can State like Maharashtra be under President’s Rule, asks Fadnavis

Speaking to the media after the surprise swearing-in, Mr. Fadnavis said that the people of Maharashtra had given a clear mandate to the pre-poll alliance of the BJP and Shiv Sena, but that had not been honoured.

“How long can a State like Maharashtra be under President’s Rule? I would like to express my gratitude to NCP's Ajit Pawar ji, he took this decision to give a stable government to Maharashtra & come together with BJP. Some other leaders also came with us and we staked claim to form government,” he said.

A senior BJP leader told The Hindu that Mr. Ajit Pawar was the leader of the NCP legislative party and the entire legislative party was with the BJP in government formation.

President's rule revoked

President Ram Nath Kovind has revoked the proclamation imposing President's rule in Maharashtra.

In a notification issued early on Saturday signed by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the Central rule was revoked.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of article 356 of the Constitution, I, Ram Nath Kovind, President of India hereby revoke the Proclamation issued by me under the said article on the 12th day of November, 2019, in relation to the State of Maharashtra with effect from the 23rd day of November, 2019," the notification said.

New Maha govt will be committed to state’s development & welfare: Amit Shah

BJP president and Union Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed confidence that the new Maharashtra government under Devendra Fadnavis will scale new heights of development.

Mr. Shah tweeted his congratulation to Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar after the oath-taking ceremony.

“Hearty congratulations to Shri @Dev_Fadnavis ji on taking oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shri @AjitPawarSpeaks as Deputy Chief Minister of the State," Mr. Shah wrote.

“I am confident that this government will be continuously committed to the development and welfare of Maharashtra and will set new standards of progress in the State,” he added.

BJP working president J.P. Nadda also congratulated Mr. Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

“I Congratulate @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am sure that under the guidance of Hon PM @narendramodi Ji, BJP-NCP Gov will take Maharashtra to newer heights,” he wrote.

PM Modi congratulates Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for taking oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra respectively.

In a tweet, he expressed confidence that the two will work for Maharashtra’s development.

