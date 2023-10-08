HamberMenu
Maharashtra CM meets residents of SRA building which caught fire, announces ₹50,000 assistance to each family

Mr. Shinde announced an assistance of ₹50,000 for every family living in the building, an official statement said

October 08, 2023 08:35 am | Updated 08:35 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde meets the people who were injured in the fire that broke out at a residential building at Goregaon, at a hospital in Mumbai on Friday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde meets the people who were injured in the fire that broke out at a residential building at Goregaon, at a hospital in Mumbai on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced an assistance of ₹50,000 for every family living in a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building here which caught fire two days back.

Residents of the building, located in Mumbai's Goregaon area, met CM Shinde on Saturday.

Seven people, including two minors, were killed and more than 60 people injured after a fire swept through the Jay Bhavani building in the early hours of Friday.

Mr. Shinde announced an assistance of ₹50,000 for every family living in the building, an official statement said.

He also directed officials that SRA buildings should have iron stairs as emergency exit.

The medical expenses of the injured persons seeking treatment in private hospitals will be paid by the Chief Minister Medical Assistance Cell, the statement said.

Mr. Shinde also directed officials to conduct structural and fire audits of the building, and give it a facelift.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner directed officials to start water supply to the building immediately.

Some reports earlier said the building had no water supply.

On Friday, Shinde announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh for the kin of each of the deceased.

