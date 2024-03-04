Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde lays foundation of Metro Line-12 in Mumbai metropolitan region

March 04, 2024 11:46 am | Updated 11:47 am IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on March 3 laid the foundation stone for Metro Line-12 that will connect Kalyan to Taloja in Navi Mumbai.

Metro Line-12 is one of the several Metro lines that are strategically being developed across the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) to complement the exceptional transportation services of the Mumbai metro. Metro Line-12 acts as an extension of Metro Line-5 from Kalyan, thereby playing a crucial role in enforcing interconnectivity within the intricate and extensive Metro network. Metro Line-12 incorporates a completely elevated structure composed of 19 elevated stations and it constitutes a total length of about 22.173 km. The estimated cost of this project is around ₹5,865 crores, and it is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2027.

Metro Line-12 aspires to bring innumerable benefits to the residents of the MMR as it will substantially elevate connectivity between Kalyan and Taloja. Any person travelling from Taloja to Kalyan, South Mumbai, Thane, Mira-Bhayender and Virar will experience short and convenient journeys owing to the establishment of this Metro line. In particular, an enormous reduction of 45 minutes in the duration of travel from Kalyan to Taloja and vice versa will be witnessed upon its completion. Moreover, Metro Line-12 will be integrated with Navi Mumbai which will take the connectivity between Kalyan-Dombivli region and Navi Mumbai to unprecedented heights. Construction of Metro Line-12 will not only garners numerous job opportunities, but also facilitate new possibilities of employment for the MMR’s citizens.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Urban Development Minister, and the Chairman of MMRDA, Eknath Shinde said, “The State of Maharashtra is making huge leaps in terms of infrastructure development and economic growth and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region continues to be a major part in this progressive journey. MMRDA’s consistent expansion of the Metro network exemplifies its commitment to sustainable urban development in and around the MMR. Metro lines that are currently in operation across the MMR have already earned the love of many, in addition to being a major step toward sustainability. Thus, I feel elated to have spearheaded the foundation stone-laying ceremony dedicated to Metro Line-12, which is bound to bring the bounty of highly anticipated gifts into the lives of citizens.”

The strategic expansion of connectivity between Kalyan and Taloja resulting from the existence of Metro Line-12 will catalyse a new wave of development, making monumental contributions to business and economic growth in the surrounding regions. Moreover, a steady fall in the number of vehicles on the road will be observed, paving the way for a massive reduction in traffic congestion, road accidents, fuel consumption, pollution, etc. Therefore, the foundation stone-laying ceremony for Metro Line-12 is assured to take MMRDA a few steps closer towards the fulfilment of its dream for the sustainable future of the MMR.

MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee (IAS) said, “We are immensely proud of the accomplishments that are constantly being made in Metro project, and MMRDA is working tirelessly to complete the proposed 337 km-long, world’s largest Metro network and give birth to a new age of connectivity. The Mumbai Metro has emerged as a reliable, and sustainable alternate mode of transportation for the population of the MMR, and the new Metro Line-12 will stand as an extension of its promise of connectivity, safety and comfort. The imminent need for connectivity between Kalyan and Taloja will be fulfilled by Metro Line-12, contributing to ridership that will add up to 2.62 Lakh passengers within 2031-2032. I am also very pleased to convey that the piling works have been stringently initiated following the completion of the momentous foundation stone laying ceremony”

The inauguration was held in the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.