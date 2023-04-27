Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde lauds Sangh, calls RSS chief Bhagwat ‘a source of inspiration’

April 27, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Pune

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on April 27 praised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, calling him “a source of inspiration and energy”, while remarking that Mr. Bhagwat kept supporting those who did good work in the society.

Mr. Shinde, whose Shiv Sena faction is in alliance with the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP in Maharashtra, was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Nagpur.

Besides Mr. Bhagwat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis and industrialist Gautam Adani among others were present on the occasion.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was due to attend the event during a tour of Nagpur, but his programme was cancelled at the last moment.

Mr. Shinde, who was laudatory of the RSS (the BJP’s parent body), said: “Mohan Bhagwat ji is a source of inspiration and energy for us and everyone else. He always supports people who carry out good work. Hence, Mr. Fadnavis said that the Sangh stood as an inspiration during the building of the NCI. When the entire RSS and its chief provide their wholehearted support, completing grand projects becomes possible.”

The CM’s remarks come amid the Opposition Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction’s claims that the “collapse” of Mr. Shinde’s government was imminent and that the BJP brass were allegedly “unhappy” with his performance and hence wished to replace him.

Meanwhile, Mr. Shinde also praised late RSS ideologue Dr. Aabaji Thatte on the occasion. The organisation, in memory of Dr. Thatte, has played a major role in bringing the NCI to fruition.

“Healthcare system and cancer are challenges before us… After Uttar Pradesh, the number of cancer patients in Maharashtra is rising steadily. Every year, 1.25 lakh people are diagnosed with cancer, with 30%-40% of them losing their lives. Providing quality cancer treatment is a challenge but our government is working towards it,” said Mr. Shinde.

Mr. Shinde, who represents the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly segment (in Thane district), further said a cancer hospital will soon come up in his stronghold Thane.

In his address, Mr. Bhagwat praised RSS volunteers for their efforts in setting up the NCI with state-of-the-art facilities.

“The NCI staff render service to patients in a humane manner,” said the RSS chief, recalling his meeting with a Muslim couple whose son underwent treatment at the institute.

“The couple praised the quality treatment provided at the NCI and recalled the warm behaviour and moral support given by its staff during their son’s treatment,” he said.

Mr. Bhagwat appealed to people to work in a united manner to serve the society.

“Healthcare and education are the basic needs, and society has now become aware of it. Everyone wants good health facilities and education, and they are ready to do anything for it. The government and the administration are contributing towards this goal in their own way. But their efforts alone are not enough. The efforts of the whole society are needed as it is a requirement of 148 crore people of this country,” said the RSS chief.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Fadnavis, who it is said was responsible for bringing the NCI to completion, recalled that he lost his father due to cancer, and talked about the difficulties faced by cancer patients and their families.

The senior BJP leader said his team wanted to build a world-class and affordable cancer treatment facility for the people of central India.

Praising Mr. Bhagwat and senior RSS functionary Bhaiyyaji Joshi for their guidance, Mr. Fadnavis said, “I feel that it is because of the Sangh’s inspiration that all of us could build such a good hospital.”