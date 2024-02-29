Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde hands over keys of 961 residential flats to Project Affected Persons 

February 29, 2024 10:43 am | Updated 10:43 am IST - MUMBAI

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has allotted 961 residential flats to Project Affected Persons (PAPs) through the Airport Slum Rehabilitation Project at Kurla Premier Compound. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde facilitated the distribution of the keys and allotment letters to 10 PAPs on Tuesday night.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “Every Project Affected Persons hold the right to claim dignified accommodation and the Government of Maharashtra is keenly focussed on fulfilling this objective. Our people-centric government has fulfilled the dream of more than 1200 PAPs through the allotment of flats. We are stringently working towards elevating the standards of transportation infrastructure in and around the MMR and every road in the region will be made of cement and concrete, which will ensure that the roads will be completely free of potholes throughout the region soon.

We are also lending our efforts tirelessly to resume the halted projects on a priority basis. Metro lines are propagating at a rapid pace, allowing the Maha Mumbai Metro to offer convenience, connectivity, and sustainability to the lives of Mumbaikars. Also, the projects of MMRDA such as the Coastal Road and Atal Setu have proved to be very effective in alleviating traffic congestion across the MMR.”

Building number 2 at Kurla Premier will provide residential flats for 406 PAPs from Kranti Nagar, whereas the residential flats for 394 PAPs from Sandesh Nagar and 161 PAPs from Kranti Nagar will be granted at building number 3, adding up to 961 flats in total. Officials from MMRDA said that the rehabilitation tasks focussed on resettling PAPs linked to the site of the Airport Authority in Mumbai as the Project Coordinating Organisation through the appointment of the Government of Maharashtra.

The Kurla Premier Compound will house 30 buildings that will grant 18,084 residential and non-residential flats to PAPs. The recent allotment of 961 residential flats follows the allotment of flats to 127 PAPs from Kranti Nagar and Sandesh Nagar area.

Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA said, “We make close observations and conduct tactical evaluations while formulating infrastructure projects in and around the MMR to ensure that their impact will be minimal on the lives and livelihoods of people residing in the surrounding regions. Moreover, whenever the need for rehabilitation and resettlement arises, we ensure to fulfil our duty to grant rightful accommodations to the PAPs as early as possible. We are elated to have achieved a major milestone in rehabilitation in recent times.”

