Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde bats for slum-free city with affordable housing

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday, speaking at the Homethon Property Expo 2022, asked private developers to keep the prices of homes in the city affordable.

At the event organised by NAREDCO Maharashtra, he said that construction as an important sector should be able to provide housing for all. “It is everyone’s dream to own a home of good quality and at affordable rates,” he added.

While NAREDCO Maharashtra president Sandeep Runwal urged for a reduction of stamp duty once again, so that the benefits could be passed on to the home buyers, Mr. Shinde asked the builders’ body to give a proper chart of what they would like to have in the form of stamp duty.

“Thereafter, in consultation with the finance department, a viable golden mean could be reached,” he said.

Underscoring the need for affordable housing, Mr. Shinde pointed out that his team was working towards better cluster development of old and dilapidated buildings and also giving precedence to housing for police personnel. “My vision is to make Mumbai a slum-free and healthy city,” he said.