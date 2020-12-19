Maharashtra CM asks MMRDA to explore other sites for Metro car shed

Mumbai

19 December 2020 00:10 IST

BKC plot, earmarked for bullet train, is among the options

Days after the Bombay High Court ordered a stay on construction of integrated Metro car shed in Kanjurmarg, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra is reportedly looking alternative sites.

According to senior government officials, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to explore alternative sites for Metro car shed, as the State is adamant on not constructing it at Aarey forest as it will cause environmental damage.

The official said three sites were under consideration including a plot in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), kept aside as the originating point for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train. “The other lands are at Pahadi in Goregaon and a plot in Kalina. We have however, not finalised anything, but considering all options,” said the officer.

Advertising

Advertising

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) termed the intention as immature and wrong.

Transport Minister Anil Parab confirmed that the BKC plot has been considered. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the government does not need to listen to Opposition advise on what is good for the State.

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, asked, “Who is advising this government? They will drown the State if this plan goes through. The cost of per hectare plot is around ₹1,800 crore and the car shed requires 25 hectares.” He also said that as per the design of the bullet train, it is going to be an underground construction. “Constructing car shed underground would require ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 crore as against ₹500 crore at present,” he said.

Mr. Thackeray had in the Assembly earlier this week slammed the BJP and Centre for obstructing the car shed at Kanjurmarg. “Did anyone ask Maharashtra whether we want the bullet train? Do we really need it to travel to Gujarat from Mumbai? Was any study done before finalising it? But we agreed. Why are questions being raised about the car shed?” he asked.