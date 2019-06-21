Maharashtra CM announces single window clearance for film, TV shoots

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced a new one-window system for speedy clearance of permits for production houses seeking permission for outdoor shoots for films, TV, and digital platforms.

Mr. Fadnavis was replying to a privilege motion raised in the Council by Kiran Pawaskar (Nationalist Congress Party) on the assault on the cast and crew of a web series Fixer in Thane on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister also said that the State would begin a special drive against unscrupulous agents involved in obtaining shooting permits in Mumbai and surrounding locations.

Earlier, a delegation of actors, including Mahie Gill and Tigmanshu Dhulia, who are part of Fixer, met Mr. Fadnavis and spoke to him about the attack on the crew while shooting was on at Gaimukh on Ghodbunder Road. The police too had allegedly demanded money to release the unit’s equipment. Mr. Fadnavis assured the team that action would be taken against permit agents and the police officer, if they are found guilty of negligence.

In the Council, the Chief Minister said five of the eight attackers have been arrested. The police would soon nab the rest, he said. Mr. Fadnavis pointed to the growth of shooting coordinators in Vasai and Thane and said fierce competition between them was leading to gang wars in the area, which could be one of the reasons for Tuesday’s attack.

“I have come to understand that these assaulters were part of one group of coordinators who were upset they did not get to obtain a permit for the crew. To address this larger problem, I told the delegation we will start a one-window system for shooting permission of web series and serials,” the CM said, adding with the advent of Netflix, it was important to give protection to the shooting crews of web series.

Instructions have also been given to the Inspector General (IG), Konkan Range, Niket Kaushik, to meet the delegation and assure security for shoots in the future. “Additionally, I have told the Thane Police Commissioner to attach those officers, who have shown negligence or misbehaved with the crew, and carry out an investigation in the matter,” Mr. Fadnavis said.