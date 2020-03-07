Maharashtra CID website hacked, defaced

Screenshot of hacked CID homepage.

Mumbai

07 March 2020 02:11 IST

Message “warning” Indian government on death of Muslims left on home page

The official website of the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was hacked by unknown parties on Friday. It was later restored, and an inquiry has been initiated.

According to Cyber police officials, the incident came to light in the early hours of Friday, when the homepage of the CID website – mahacid.gov.in – was found defaced. The message left by the hackers on the home page referred to the recent violence against Muslims in Delhi and issued a “warning” to the Narendra Modi government.

A group identifying itself as 'Legion' claimed responsibility for the hacking. However, it is not clear whether this is the same group that had in 2016 hacked several Twitter accounts, including that of Congress party president Rahul Gandhi, and posted offensive content from his handle.

Advertising

Advertising

The defacement included a picture of a man on a horse bearing a flag with the caption, “The government of Imam Mahdi”.

The message under the picture said, “In India, families of Muslims killed by Hindu mobs. Hundreds of Muslim families lost their relatives say the Modi government is to blame for a rise in anti-Muslim rhetoric in India. The riots, which erupted on the day US President Donald Trump arrived in India for a state visit, lasted three days, killing more than 45 people , mostly Muslim, and injuring at least 150 others (sic).”

The message was followed by a warning to the government of India, which said, “We are warning you Indian police and Modi government, stop hurting people of Muslims. Muslims are everywhere. Feel the power of Muslim brotherhood. Imam Mahdi is coming soon.”

Officials said Imam Mahdi might refer to Muhammad Mahdi Akhef, a leader with Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood, who died in September 2017. He was imprisoned following a coup in Egypt in 2013, and died in prison.

“This does not seem to be the handiwork of the same group that earlier hacked popular Indian Twitter accounts as in an earlier interview, the Legion had hinted that they were based in eastern Europe. They have also said that they have no particular political affiliation. The specific mention of Delhi violence gives rise to the suspicion that this is done by someone closer home. Efforts are under way to trace the hack,” a Cyber police officer said.