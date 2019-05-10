Maharashtra Chief Secretary goes on voluntary retirement

Barely a month after taking charge the State’s Chief Secretary UPS Madan has opted for voluntary retirement. The government has forwarded a proposal, prepared by the government at a high-level meeting on Wednesday afternoon, to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for approval to appoint a new chief secretary.

Mr. Madan took charge from D.K. Jain, who was appointed judicial member, Lokpal. Official sources said the three names forwarded in the proposal are Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Satish Gavai, and Additional Chief Secretary (Housing) Sanjay Kumar, all of the 1984 batch of the Indian Administrative Services. “As of now we do not know the reason for the change, but the ECI clearance is likely in 48-hours,” said a senior official.

The proposal to the ECI has urged for relaxation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in place for the Lok Sabha elections. The ECI clearances could come within 48 hours, government sources said. “We will wait for the ECI clearance before announcing the next CS by Monday,” said a source, who added that Mr. Mehta was the front runner for the post.

In March this year the ECI had put on hold a State government proposal to appoint Mr. madan, who was then the Finance Secretary, as Chief Secretary. It had raised queries in the proposal and asked why Mr. Jain, who was to retire on January 31, was given an extension. The Presidential assent to Mr. Jain’s name for Lokpal came in the first week of March, after which Mr. Madan was elevated as CS.

Clean chit by HC

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court set aside a Metropolitan Magistrate’s order calling for an investigation into Mr. Madan in a matter of criminal breach of trust where he allegedly used his position to grant favours to a private company.

In its order dated April 22, the HC said that the magistrate had no authority to direct the case, because Section 156 (3) of the CrPC did not allow for magistrates to pass such orders against public officers without the permission of the authority under which they work.

Further, the HC noted that the lease deed with the company had express provisions which allowed for the use of the land as a restaurant, a bar, a petrol pump, etc. in compliance with the oder of the Urban Development department that gave the piece of the land the status of FSI 2.0. (With inputs by Vatsalya Pankaj)